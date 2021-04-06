Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.78. Foraco International shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 10,008 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

