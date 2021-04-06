Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 330,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.