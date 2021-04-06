Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.71

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

FOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 288,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 455.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Forestar Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.