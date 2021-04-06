Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

