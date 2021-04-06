Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.10

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

