FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $243.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $243.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

