FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $335.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $218.12 and a 52 week high of $336.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.