FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,007 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after acquiring an additional 99,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe stock opened at $491.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.45 and its 200 day moving average is $476.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.95 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

