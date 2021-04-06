FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,216.58.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,225.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,073.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,812.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,130.94 and a 12 month high of $2,237.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

