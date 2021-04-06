FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

