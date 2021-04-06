FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,572 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $82.83 and a twelve month high of $144.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

