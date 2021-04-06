FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 71,582 Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Cambria Global Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVAL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

