FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 74,255 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

