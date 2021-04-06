FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 246.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

