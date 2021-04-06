FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

