FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 9,420 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 563.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

