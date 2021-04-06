FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,299 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

