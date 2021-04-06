FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,993,547 shares of company stock valued at $121,606,473. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

