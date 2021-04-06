FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 603.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.01, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,442 shares of company stock valued at $267,975,830 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.