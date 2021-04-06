FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 554.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

