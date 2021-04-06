FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $374.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.93 and its 200 day moving average is $284.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

