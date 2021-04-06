FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.