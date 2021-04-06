FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $224.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

