FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 368.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 650.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,396 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

