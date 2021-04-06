FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $98.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.