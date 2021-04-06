FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

