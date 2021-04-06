FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

BSCQ opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

