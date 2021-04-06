FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

