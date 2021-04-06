FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 1.52% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

