FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,065 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

