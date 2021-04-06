FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

