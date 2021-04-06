FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

IGOV stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $55.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

