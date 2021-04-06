FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $229.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.74 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

