FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.