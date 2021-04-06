FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $64.74.

