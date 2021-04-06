FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

