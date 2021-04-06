FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 11,632 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

