FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 13,063 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.