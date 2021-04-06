FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 4,363 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

