FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

