FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

