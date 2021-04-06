FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 2.19% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA PBS opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

