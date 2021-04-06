FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

SUSL stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

