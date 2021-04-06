FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.88. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

