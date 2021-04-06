FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,424 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $112.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

