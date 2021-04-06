FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 352.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

