FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 124.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

