FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

