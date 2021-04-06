FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,335,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,589,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,803 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

