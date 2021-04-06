FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,141,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

